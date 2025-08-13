Los Angeles [US], August 13 (ANI): Beyonce has won her first Primetime Emmy award, adding another feather to her ever-growing list of accolades.

The Television Academy announced the first winners of the 77th Emmy Awards on Tuesday, August 12, naming the 'Texas Hold 'Em' singer a winner as a costume designer for her Netflix special 'Beyonce Bowl.'

She received the honour in the category of Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming, according to Billboard.

She won alongside costume designer Shiona Turini, assistant costume designers Erica Rice and Molly Peters, costume supervisor Chelsea Staebell, and head of workroom Timothy White.

The awards will be handed out at the 77th Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which is set to take place on September 6 and 7 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

On the other hand, the 77th Emmy Awards will be held on September 14, 2025.

'Beyonce Bowl,' which featured performances with Post Malone and Shaboozey, has also been nominated for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special, whose winners will be announced at the upcoming ceremonies.

On December 25, Beyonce took to the field and performed songs from her Grammy-winning album, 'Cowboy Carter.' Her daughter, Blue Ivy, also joined in for the final song, 'Texas Hold 'Em.'

Meanwhile, the singer has won 35 Grammy awards, the highest in history. She also received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song in 2022 for co-writing 'Be Alive' from King Richard with DIXSON. (ANI)

