Mumbai, August 13: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘War 2’, has shared a heartfelt message for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, and shared his memories of him. Hrithik took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a note, as he sent his best wishes to the veteran actor. Hrithik reminisced about sharing screen with Rajinikanth in Bhagwaan dada (1986) as a child actor, alongside the veteran actor Rajinikanth, who he regarded as one of his first teachers. Marking his respect for 50 years of Rajinikanth in the Indian Film Industry, Hrithik gave a shout-out to his legacy and on-screen magic.

He wrote, “Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic”. Rajinikanth To Complete 50 Years on August 15 Since His Debut in Tamil Cinema, TNCC Chief K Selvaperunthagai Extends Wishes.

Hrithik Roshan Pens Heartfelt Message for Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth

Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 13, 2025

‘War 2’ and the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’ are set to clash the swords at the box-office as both the films are releasing in cinemas on Friday. The War 2 Actor's heart warming gesture left the internet surprised with fans terming Hrithik 'the most secure Indian Actor'. Alongside promoting his own film War 2, Hrithik Roshan congratulating Rajinikanth, displayed a show of good faith and celebrated the power of Indian Cinema and Rajinikanth's contribution to it. ‘Coolie’: Tamil Nadu Government Permits Special Shows for Superstar Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Movie on Opening Day Amid Massive Demand for Tickets.

‘War 2’ also stars NTR Jr and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Hrithik Roshan will be seen stepping into the shoes of his popular character of Major Kabir from ‘War’ (2019). ‘War 2’ is the 6th instalment of YRF's Spy Universe. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The film is bowing in cinemas on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

