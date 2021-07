Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Sunday, treated his fans with a throwback picture of him from his look test for the film 'Reshma Aur Shera'.

In the image, he can be seen sporting a Rajasthani kurta. He teamed up his look with a turban and a necklace.

"My look test for film 'Reshma Aur Shera'...1969... I actually got selected," Big B captioned the post that garnered several likes and comments from netizens.

"Hahahaha...this is so cute," a social media user commented.

"So cute," another fan wrote.

Interestingly, a section of social media users stated that Big B looks like actor Sonu Sood in the particular image.

"You look like Sonu Sood. Ditto," a netizen commented.

"I thought it's Sonu Sood," actor Jibraan Khan wrote.

For the unversed, 'Reshma Aur Shera' was directed by late Sunil Dutt. Apart from Big B and Sunil Dutt, the film also starred late Vinod Khanna and Waheeda Rehman. (ANI)

