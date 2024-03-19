Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): The animated remake of the 2003 American fantasy comedy film 'The Cat in the Hat' based on Dr Seuss's 1957 book of the same name is all set to hit the theatres on March 6, 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja are writing and directing the film, which Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern will produce. Susan Brandt and Hader will serve as executive producers. DNEG Animation will be an animation studio partner.

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises are backing the film, which follows the fanciful feline as he tries to cheer up a pair of siblings trying to adjust to their new town.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the makers revealed the movie's voice cast for the first time. Bill Hader, who will play The Cat, will star opposite Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Bowen Yang (SNL), Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Matt Berry (What We Do in The Shadows) and Paula Pell (Girls5eva).

"We are overjoyed to partner with our friends at Dr Seuss to take audiences of all ages on an adventure into the beloved world of The Cat in the Hat. With this incredible voice cast led by Bill Hader as the fun-loving, agent of chaos himself and our filmmakers Alessandro and Erica at the helm, we look forward to sharing this Seussian cinematic spectacle with audiences everywhere in 2026," said Warner Bros. Animation president Bill Damaschke, who has been tasked with overhauling the division.

Brandt added, "We are excited to see such an exceptional group of talent join the effort to bring this iconic property to the screen as an animated feature.

Dr Seuss' book 'The Cat in the Hat' was published in 1957 on its way to becoming a perennial classic for generations of kids. This will mark the character's animated big-screen debut; Mike Myers starred in a live-action adaptation in 2003. The movie is the first in a slate of animated projects that Warner Animation and Dr. Seuss Enterprises are developing together, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

