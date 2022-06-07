Bill Hader is one of the funniest comedians on the planet. There is no denying that. From his hilarious quips to his impeccable timing and character work, Hader has done some great work. He is charming and effortlessly funny and can-do spot-impressions of many celebrities. His library of work is extensive with so much quality being there in it. Bill Hader Birthday Special: 10 Quotes By the Barry Star That Are Weirdly Funny!

While Bill Hader is a great comedian, he is a really fun dramatic actor as well. The man has some great range to offer, and the roles in the last few years of his career have definitely been proving that. So, to celebrate Bill Hader’s 44th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his most iconic roles. Barry: Bill Hader's Series Has Been Renewed For a Season 4, Actor to Direct all 8 Episodes.

Flint Lockwood (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 1 & 2)

Hader voiced the timid and highly ambitious Lockwood quite well. Having that nerdiness present to him, he made Lockwood seem quite charming in his own way and ultimately provided with a performance that was quite the highlight of the film. In a world filled with food storms, Hader’s Lockwood is the one that sticks out the most.

Officer Slater (Superbad)

Widely regarded as one of the best coming-of-age comedies, Superbad was filled with some great comedic moments. Hader plays the role of Officer Slater alongside Seth Rogen’s Officer Michaels, and both their chemistry is what makes the scenes worthwhile.

Milo Dean (The Skeleton Twins)

After a near-death experience, twins Milo and Maggie dean reconnect after a long time. The film sees Hader and Kristen Wiig take the screen as they both make the film quite the watch. Hader’s role is quite the emotional one here as he plays the role of a gay man trying to find his own selt-worth.

Richie Tozier (It Chapter Two)

It’s been 27 years and the Losers Club is finally reuniting again in Derry as the Pennywise murders have begun once more. Hader plays the role of Richie Tozier and shares it with Finn Wolfhard in the film, who plays a younger version of him. Both the actors resemble each other quite well and Hader perfectly showcases the trauma that Pennywise has had on him.

Barry Berkman (Barry)

Hader’s most decorated role and series yet, Barry focuses on Barry Berkman, a hitman who turns into an actor and tries to follow his life of crime even though he is part of theatre now. Barry sees Hader channel some great dark comedy as the actor brings in some inspirations from his personal life as well.

Barry on HBO is currently going strong and we can’t wait to see how Hader develops this series even further. With this we finish off the list and wish Bill Hader a very happy birthday.

