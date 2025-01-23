The nominations for the 97th annual Academy Awards were announced on Thursday (January 23). The ceremony hosted by Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang took place at the Academy of Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills. Nominees across 24 categories were announced, with Emilia Perez, The Brutalist, The Complete Unknown and Wicked dominating the overall nods. Let us tell you the nominations were delayed twice in the wake of the wildfires in LA. Oscars 2025 Nominations: Priyanka Chopra’s Short Film ‘Anuja’ Nominated, ‘Emilia Pérez’ Leads With 13 Nods – See Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards.

Other movies that followed the above-mentioned films were Anora, Nosferatu, The Wild Robot and The Apprentice. However, leading the pack in overall nominations was Selena Gomez's musical Emilia Perez, with 13 nods in total. Not only that, but the French musical crime drama directed by Jacques Audiard is now just one nomination away from tying the record for the overall nominations in a single film. Iconic films like Titanic (1997), All About Eve (1950) and La La Land (2016) stand at the top with 14 nominations. As Oscars 2025 nominations are out, let us take a look at the list of the movies which received the highest number of nominations this year.

1. ‘Emilia Perez’ – 13 Nominations

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Edgar Ramirez, Adriana Paz, Anabel Lopez.

2. ‘The Brutalist’ – 10 Nominations

Director: Brady Corbet

Cast: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Guy Pearce, Emma Laird, Vanessa Kirby.

3. ‘Wicked’ – 10 Nominations

Director: Jon M Chu

Cast: Ariana Grande, CynthiaErivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum, Bowen Yang.

4. ‘A Complete Unknown’ – 8 Nominations

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, Will Harrison, Joan Baez.

5. ‘Conclave’ – 8 Nominations

Director: Edward Berger

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rosselini, Stanley Tucci.

6. ‘Anora’ – 6 Nominations

Director: Sean Baker

Cast: Mikey Madison, Mark Eidelstein, Yuriy Borisov, Lindsey Normington.

7. ‘Dune: Part Two’ – 5 Nominations

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Lea Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgard, Javier Barden.

8. ‘The Substance’ – 5 Nominations

Director: Coralie Fargeat

Cast: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego Garcia.

9. ‘Nosferatu’ – 4 Nominations

Director: Robert Eggers

Cast: Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

10. ‘I’m Still Here’ – 3 Nominations

Director: Walter Salles

Cast: Fernanda Torres, Fernanda Montenegro, Selton Mello, Olivia Torres.

11. ‘Sing Sing’ – 3 Nominations

Director: Greg Kwedar

Cast: Colman Domingo, Clarence Maclin, Divine G, Paul Raci, Sean San Jose, Johnny Simmons.

12. ‘The Wild Robot’ – 3 Nominations

Director: Chris Sanders

Cast: Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Ving Rhames.

13. ‘The Apprentice’ – 2 Nominations

Director: Ali Abbasi

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong, Martin Donovan, Maria Bakalova.

14. ‘Flow’ – 2 Nominations

Director: Gints Zilbalodis

Screenplay: Gints Zibalodis, Matiss Kaza

15. ‘Nickel Boys’ – 2 Nominations

Director: RaMell Ross

Cast: Brandon Wilson, Ethan Herisse, Luke Tennie, Fed Hechinger.

16. ‘A Real Pain’ – 2 Nominations

Director: Jesse Eisenberg

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Grey, Will Sharp, Ellora Torchia, Kurt Egyiawan.

The Best Picture category saw tough competition this time, with 10 movies competing for the win, including Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: PartTwo, Emilia Perez, and I'm Still Here, among others. Winners of the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on March 2. The award gala will be available for streaming live on Disney+ and Hulu.

