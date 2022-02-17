Washington [US], February 17 (ANI): The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are set to have a live broadcast on NBC in May.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the award ceremony will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15.

A list of hosts and performers for the star-studded event will be announced in the coming weeks.

The honourees will be determined by their performance on the Billboard charts, while nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music including streaming, album, digital sales, radio airplay, touring, and more.

As per the outlet, the broadcast will include the ICON Award, honoring record-breaking artists and their wider impact.

Singer-songwriter Alecia Beth Moore, known professionally as Pink was the recipient of this award in 2021, with other past recipients including Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, and Janet Jackson.

MRC Live and Alternative will produce the 2022 Billboard Music Awards broadcast, with Robert Deaton as executive producer. (ANI)

