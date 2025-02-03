Los Angeles [US], February 3 (ANI): The much-awaited 2025 Grammy Awards is finally here and nine-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish made a stylish appearance on the red carpet. The singer, who is nominated for seven awards this year, kept her outfit simple yet elegant.

Eilish, 23, wore an all-black Prada ensemble, featuring an oversized V-neck jacket with a white button-down shirt underneath. She paired it with wide-leg trousers, small black Chrome Hearts sunglasses, and a black Prada sailor hat. Her dark hair was styled in a low bun, with face-framing layers.

Keeping her look minimal, she opted for natural nails and subtle makeup.

Eilish was accompanied by her brother and longtime collaborator, Finneas. He wore a brown suit and button-down shirt, completing the look with matching tinted sunglasses.

This year, Eilish is nominated in seven categories, including three of the "big four" awards. Her song Birds of a Feather is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance. Her album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

She also received nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Guess, her collaboration with Charli XCX, and Best Dance Pop Recording for L'Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit].

At the 2024 Grammys, Eilish paid tribute to Barbie with a custom Chrome Hearts bomber jacket featuring heart-shaped buttons and pink satin sleeves. This year, she opted for a more classic, understated look.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth consecutive year at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will also raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts in L.A. Artists like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga will perform at the ceremony.

Beyonce leads the nominations this year with 11 nods, while Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX, and Eilish each have seven. Taylor Swift, Carpenter, and Chappell Roan are also among the top nominees.

Presenters for the night include Swift, Will Smith, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Queen Latifah, and SZA.

Music lovers in India can watch the event live on Disney+Hotstar on Monday, February 3, from 6:30 to 10:00 AM. (ANI)

