Washington [US], December 6 (ANI): Billie Eilish has never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about her life, and recently, she shared more about her ongoing struggles with social media.

According to People magazine, in an interview, the 22-year-old singer revealed that her relationship with social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok, is often akin to an unhealthy addiction, much like smoking.

Eilish explained that although she previously stepped away from social media, she finds herself slipping back in due to her love for connecting with fans, especially while on tour.

"I went off that s--t," she said when discussing her time away from X, adding, "I went off Instagram and TikTok a couple of months ago, which was awesome," as per People magazine.

However, as much as Eilish enjoys interacting with her fans, her desire to see behind-the-scenes footage from her shows often leads her to fall back into the habit.

"I really love to interact with the fans when I'm on tour," she confessed, explaining how the engagement on social media fuels her passion for the performances, adding, "I love seeing all the videos and all the angles. I love seeing how people are feeling and thinking about the show," as per People magazine.

Despite the positive interactions, Eilish admitted that things can quickly spiral into an unhealthy habit.

"I go on the internet to see the videos that I want to see, but then I get sucked in," she shared, adding, "Then I get all f---ed up, and I'm stuck. So I've been back on it, but I am trying to get off. It's my cigarettes. It's really a problem."

While Eilish recognizes the value of connecting with her audience, she also acknowledged the darker side of social media.

"Some of it's awesome and I love it and I cherish it," she said, referring to moments like hosting Instagram 'Q and A' sessions with fans.

"But again, people make that kind of thing really hard. It's sad to me. Some people ruin it for the rest of them," she said during the interview, according to People magazine.

This isn't the first time Eilish has expressed her mixed feelings about social media.

As per People magazine, in an earlier interview, she discussed the conflicting emotions she experiences when sharing personal details of her life online.

"I feel conflicted about it," she explained, admitting that while she doesn't want to reveal too much, she also feels a responsibility to connect with fans who might share similar experiences.

Eilish's struggle with social media's impact on her mental health has been ongoing.

People magazine reported that in 2020, she opened up about quitting Instagram comments altogether, revealing that they were "ruining" her life, adding, "It's way worse than it's ever been right now. It's weird: the cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. It's crazy." (ANI)

