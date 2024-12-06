Director and screenwriter Jayabharathi, known for his pioneering work in Tamil alternate cinema, passed away on December 6, 2024, at the age of 77 due to age-related ailments. He is best remembered for his groundbreaking 1979 film Kudisai (The Hut), the first Tamil film made through crowdfunding. Jayabharathi leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of filmmaking, and his death is a significant loss to Indian cinema. Director and Writer Jayabharathi, Known for ‘Kudisai,’ Passes Away at 77.

Jayabharathi’s Filmmaking Journey

Before entering cinema, Jayabharathi apparently worked as a journalist. In his later years, he faced financial difficulties. As a film student in the 1970s, he developed an interest in making films in the alternate genre and became a pioneer of this movement in Tamil cinema. His directorial debut, Kudisai, was funded through crowdfunding, raising INR 90,000 to distribute the film. The movie received critical acclaim upon release. Jayabharathi also worked with Dinamani newspaper, writing about world cinema.

Jayabharathi went on to direct several films, including Oomai Jannagal (1984) and Rendum Rendum Aindhu (1988). His fourth film, Uchi Veyil (1991), was selected for the Indian Panorama at the 1991 Calcutta Film Festival and was later showcased in festivals across Canada. In 2002, his film Nanba Nanba earned critical praise, and actor Chandrasekhar won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. After the poor reception of Kurukshetram (2006), Jayabharathi shifted focus to docudramas. Suresh Sangaiah Passes Away: Everything You Need To Know About the Director of ‘Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu’.

Jayabharathi’s Final Project

Jayabharathi’s last completed film, Puthiran, faced financial challenges, preventing its release. Although it won positive reviews at the 2012 Chennai International Film Festival, it couldn’t be released due to unpaid processing fees. In an effort to make the film accessible, he offered credits to anyone who contributed INR 1000 or more. In 2017, Puthiran received the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film for the third-best Tamil film in 2010.

Director Jayabharathi’s death leaves a void in the world of Tamil cinema, but his groundbreaking work in alternate cinema will keep inspiring filmmakers for years.

