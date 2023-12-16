Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 (ANI): Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover never miss the chance to dish out major family goals. The couple once again left fans in awe with their cute family pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha treated fans with pictures featuring herself, her husband and their daughter while heading for their holiday destination in a plane.

Also Read | Timothee Chalamet Talks About His Axed Barbie Cameo, Believes He Would Have Played a ‘Reject’.

Bipasha and Karan can be seen twinning in all-black outfits, while their daughter Devi can be seen wearing a white top with blue denim and a white headband.

Sharing the photo, Bipasha wrote, "Mine."

Also Read | Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Madhuri Dixit and Other Celebs Invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony!.

Devi can be seen enveloped in her mother's arms and having a nap on the plane.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child six years after their marriage on November 12, 2022. Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post through which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

The couple had on August 16, last year, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is gearing up for upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'.

Makers on Tuesday unveiled a new poster of actor Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill.

In the poster, Karan can be seen in the Air Force uniform.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 1 minute 14-second teaser features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country.

Karan was missing from the teaser.

The teaser showcased the lead cast flying high in their jets, and doing some aerial stunts. It also shared a glimpse of a party track featuring the lead cast and a hot kissing scene of Hrithik and Deepika. The teaser ended on a high note with the tune of 'Sujlam Suflam' playing in the background as Hrithik unfurls a tricolor from his aircraft.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)