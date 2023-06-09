Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Singer Mika Singh is undoubtedly one of the most popular singers in the Indian film industry, winning fans' hearts with his powerful voice and peppy tracks.

Over the years, Mika has given several party anthem songs which you can't help but get up and start grooving to, as the beats are so upbeat.

As the singer turns a year older on Saturday, here's a look at the top party anthem songs of Mika Singh.

1. Aaj Ki Party

This foot-tapping track from the film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. The energetic voice of Mika made this song a party anthem. Penned by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Pritam, the song received massive responses from the fans.

2. Mauja Hi Mauja

Talking about party tracks, how can forget about this amazing song from the romantic film 'Jab We Met'? Mika's voice and the dance moves of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan made this song a big hit. The song has been viewed over 122 million times on YouTube.

3. Jumme Ki Raat

Bhaijaan Salman Khan's swag and Mika's voice are enough to make a song a hit. The party track from the action film 'Kick' received a massive response from the fans. It was penned by Kumaar and Shabbir Ahmed and was composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The song has been viewed over 196 million times on YouTube.

4. Subha Hone Na De

Mika's vocals in the song are undoubtedly one of the key reasons why the track gained attention. The song was a part of the film 'Desi Boyz' and featured Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Penned by Kumaar and composed by Pritam, the song has been viewed over 201 million times on YouTube.

5. Dil Mein Baji Guitar

This indeed is one of the best party tracks of Mika Singh. The song from the comedy film 'Apna Sapna Money Money' featured Riteish Deshmukh and Koena Mitra in the lead roles. The desi flavour in the track makes it hummable even after so many years. (ANI)

