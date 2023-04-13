Recently, singer Mika Singh was at Doha Airport for work and made a video from his Twitter handle in which he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling transactions in the Indian currency at the International airport in Qatar while shopping at a luxury store. The singer saluted Prime Minister Narendra Modi "for enabling us to use our money like dollars". The actor in his video explained how anybody can purchase anything at the Doha airport while using Indian currency. “I was able to use Indian money. You can even use rupees in any restaurant, or shopping outlet. Isn’t it so wonderful? A massive thanks to @narendramodi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars..Salute.” his tweet read. For those who don't know, from March, many countries had agreed to trade in Indian Rupees (INR). Mika Singh Takes a Tour of His ‘Beautiful Paradise’, Calls Himself the First Indian Singer to Have His Own Private Island (Watch Video).

Check Out Video Here:

I was able to use Indian money. You can even use rupees in any restaurant, or shopping outlet. Isn’t it so wonderful? A massive thanks to @narendramodi saab for enabling us to use our money like dollars..Salute. pic.twitter.com/yhAWWaeGbq — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) April 12, 2023

