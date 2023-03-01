Mika Singh who is riding high on success these days happens to be a gem of person. Why we say this? Well, as the Punjabi singer recently gifted a GL Mercedes car in black to his friend Kanwaljeet Singh. Mika also shared picture of him and his dost posing with the newly bought four-wheeler. Mika Singh Takes a Tour of His ‘Beautiful Paradise’, Calls Himself the First Indian Singer to Have His Own Private Island (Watch Video).

Mika Singh Gifts Car to Kanwaljeet Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Celebrities (@bollycelebrities_)

Kanwaljeet Singh Thanks Mika Singh:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwaljeet Singh (@ikanwaljeetsingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)