Washington, DC [US], August 22 (ANI): Charlie Brooker, who has built his TV writing career with the series 'Black Mirror', which imagines ways in which technology will disrupt human life, has now voiced his anxiety about how AI can change the scriptwriting process in the future, reported Deadline.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, as per Deadline, the British writer said he was not worried about being replaced by artificial intelligence, but that notes will start being generated from "AI animatics" of scripts.

Brooker said the notion was suggested to him by another writer, who said scripts would be fed into a machine, which would produce a rough animated cut of the drama, from which changes could be suggested, reported Deadline.

"That felt plausible to me, because basically the script becomes a prompt. That worries me," Booker told a packed audience of British television executives, as quoted by Deadline.

Brooker stressed, however, that he felt there would always be a demand from audiences to watch stories born out of human experience.

"I hope there's still a job for keeping keyboards warm with flesh," the writer said as quoted by Deadline.

One of his AI riffs, which sounded like the beginning of a Black Mirror episode, was that cinemagoers could have their faces scanned as they enter a theatre and then see themselves as characters on the screen.

Black Mirror is a British anthology television series created by Charlie Brooker. Most episodes are set in near-future dystopias containing sci-fi technology, a type of speculative fiction.

The series uses the themes of technology and media to comment on contemporary social issues. Most episodes are written by Brooker with involvement by the executive producer Annabel Jones.

The seventh season of the series was released in April 2025. (ANI)

