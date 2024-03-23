Los Angeles, Mar 23 (PTI) Hollywood star Blake Lively has apologised for making fun of the photoshop fails of Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, after the UK royal revealed that she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

In an emotional personal video message released by Kensington Palace on Friday, Kate said the news came as a “huge shock” to her family and requested for “space and privacy” as she completes her treatment.

Lively apologised on social media for a joke that the 36-year-old actor had made at Kate's expense during her "manipulated" photo controversy earlier this month.

"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always," the actor wrote on Instagram.

On March 10, the UK royal had posted a UK Mother's Day photo of herself with her three children -- George (10), Charlotte (8) and Louis (5). But soon after, the photo was pulled by multiple news organisations over concerns it had been "manipulated".

Kate disclosed her condition in a video message recorded on Wednesday and broadcast Friday. It came after weeks of speculation on social media about her whereabouts and health since she was hospitalised in January for unspecified abdominal surgery.

The news comes as her father-in-law, King Charles III, is also undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

Meanwhile, many Hollywood celebs wished speedy recovery to Kate in their messages on social media.

Actor Olivia Munn, who recently revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, commented on Princess of Wales' Instagram post.

“Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best," she wrote.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis slammed those spreading conspiracy theories about Kate.

"This is a human being with young children, and clearly some sort of a health issue. That is a private matter. Do we not have better things to do and more important things to think about and be concerned about than this? It's a really low point in our society when there are SO MANY crucial issues that need our attention," she wrote.

Catherine Zeta-Jones posted on Instagram, "Wales and the World is with you HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always." PTI

