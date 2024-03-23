Anushka Sharma Likely to Make Her First Appearance Since Son's Birth at RCB Match to Support Virat Kohli During IPL 2024 - Reports

According to reports, Anushka Sharma might attend an RCB match later this season, making it her first public appearance since giving birth to Akaay Kohli.

Rushabh Dhruv| Mar 23, 2024 05:51 PM IST
Anushka Sharma Likely to Make Her First Appearance Since Son's Birth at RCB Match to Support Virat Kohli During IPL 2024 - Reports
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anushka Sharma skipped the season opener of IPL 2024, the much-anticipated Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on Friday, March 22. This is understandable given the recent birth of her son, Akaay Kohli, last month. However, fans might be happy to hear that reports suggest Anushka could attend a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match later in the IPL season, marking her first public appearance since welcoming her son. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Blessed With Baby Boy 'Akaay', Couple Makes Announcement on Social Media (See Post).

“Anushka, who has been Virat's strongest supporter, may appear in one of the IPL matches to cheer him, as it has never happened in history that Anushka hasn’t attended any matches of hubby Virat. So naturally, even this time, you will see her,” an insider told BollywoodLife. The report also mentions that since Akaay is now one and a half months old, he can travel on a flight with Mommy.  The newborn and his sister Vamika are currently in London with Sharma. Akaay Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Newborn Son Is Star on Instagram With Fake Accounts Dedicated to Him!

Anushka Sharma Welcomes Second Baby

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

For the uninitiated, Anushka Sharma maintained privacy throughout her second pregnancy. Despite fan speculation after spotting a baby bump during the Cricket World Cup 2023, she didn't comment on the rumours. In February 2024, she finally confirmed the birth of son with Virat Kohli.

Tags:
Akaay Kohli Anushka and Virat Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma at IPL Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL IPL 2024 RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore Vamika Kohli Virat Kohli
