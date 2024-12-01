Entertainment News | Bobby Deol Celebrates 1 Year of 'Animal', Shares BTS Images

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): 'Animal' will always remain special for Bobby Deol as the film marked his successful comeback to the big screen.

On Sunday, the film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, completed a year since it hit the theatres.

Marking the first anniversary of Animal, Bobby took to Instagram and shared some never-seen-before behind-the-scenes images from the sets, reminiscing about the overwhelming appreciation he received for bringing Abrar to life.

In the movie, Bobby wowed everyone with his role as antagonist Abrar. His dance to the song 'Jamal Kudu' with a glass on his head became extremely popular.

"Celebrating one year of #animal! Abrar's journey brought me closer to all of you and gave me more than I could've ever imagined--love, blessings, and opportunities.Thank you for making this one so special for me," he captioned the post.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Bobby shared his thoughts on how this second innings in his career feels and mentioned that for an actor, it's always a journey "full of struggles," but they just have to keep working hard.

"I just feel very blessed. I feel I'm living a dream. Every actor, there are so many actors out there who, you know, are struggling, and for an actor, it's always going to be a journey full of struggles. You have to keep working hard, never lose your self-belief, be persistent, and always manifest positivity in your life because you might not get everything, but you will reach somewhere in life that will give you a certain level of satisfaction," Bobby shared.

Bobby also talked about how his fans have always supported him through thick and thin and shared how one shouldn't just "cry about luck."

"So I think that's the way I look at life nowadays. And as I said, I've had fans all my life. My fans have always stood by me and supported my father, my brother, me, and my whole family. And I am, you know, what do I say? I am so grateful for their blessings and for their belief in me. So I guess they were all waiting for me to come back with more sincerity and more self-belief. So that's what I'm doing right now. And that's how things change in life, I think," he said.

"I think hard work turns into luck. You can't just keep crying about luck being a factor in your life. The harder you work, it will definitely give you something in life," he added.

'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. (ANI)

