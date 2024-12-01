Sabrina Krasniqi, a Kosovo-Albanian model, shot her husband, Pajtim Krasniqi, five times before turning the gun on herself. The tragic incident occurred early on Wednesday (November 27) morning at their oceanfront condo in Hallandale Beach, near Miami, Florida. Both were found dead on the balcony of their residence around 12:30 AM. According to reports, the Hallandale Beach Police pronounced Sabrina and her husband Pajtim dead at the scene. The police were alerted by locals, and aerial footage revealed bullet holes in the glass door and blood. The bodies were found outside the condo, which led the neighbours to call the police. The condo was located on the 45th floor of the Bach Club II Hallandale, apartment complex in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Sabrina Krasniqi Suicide-Murder Case: US Model Shoots Husband to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Florida.
According to reports, a ShotSpotter system (a gunfire detection program) detected five quick gunshots from the apartment, followed by a sixth shot after a brief pause.
Who Was Sabrina Krasniqi?
