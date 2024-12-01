Sabrina Krasniqi, a Kosovo-Albanian model, shot her husband, Pajtim Krasniqi, five times before turning the gun on herself. The tragic incident occurred early on Wednesday (November 27) morning at their oceanfront condo in Hallandale Beach, near Miami, Florida. Both were found dead on the balcony of their residence around 12:30 AM. According to reports, the Hallandale Beach Police pronounced Sabrina and her husband Pajtim dead at the scene. The police were alerted by locals, and aerial footage revealed bullet holes in the glass door and blood. The bodies were found outside the condo, which led the neighbours to call the police. The condo was located on the 45th floor of the Bach Club II Hallandale, apartment complex in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Sabrina Krasniqi Suicide-Murder Case: US Model Shoots Husband to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Florida.

According to reports, a ShotSpotter system (a gunfire detection program) detected five quick gunshots from the apartment, followed by a sixth shot after a brief pause.

Who Was Sabrina Krasniqi?

Sabrina Krasniqi lived in the United States with her 34-year-old husband, Pajtim Krasniqi. Sabrina was a 27-year-old Kosovo-Albanian model. She was a model featured in a 2021 Inside Edition segment. Couple Found Dead With Heart-Shaped Box and Teddy Bear As per reports, the couple were having a special moment, as aerial footage showed that the crime scene had a heart-shaped box with roses and a teddy bear. Apart from this evidence, there was a body covered in a yellow tarp lying on the balcony. The news of the couple's death was confirmed by Pajtim Krasniqi’s sister, Albana Krasniqi, on Facebook. She wrote, "Pajtimi’s wife chose to take my brother’s life away from him when she shot 5 bullets into his chest." "The person he trusted the most, the person he chose to spend his life with was the one who took his away from him. She betrayed him, his love and his trust," she added. Sabrina Krasniqi Suicide-Murder Case: US Model Shoots Husband to Death, Later Dies by Suicide in Florida. Albana Krasniqi's Post The police have classified their deaths as murder-suicide, but they are still investigating what led to the fatal shooting.

