SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR made it to the official 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu' has officially entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Several Bollywood celebs took to their social media handles and congratulated team RRR for creating history. Actor Arjun Kapoor wrote, "And their dance revolution continues to spread like fire across the globe. Best original song nomination at the #Oscars2023. Can it get any bigger than this." Oscars 2023 Nominations: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Gets Nominated For Original Song At The 95th Academy Awards.

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Super thrilled to see that 'Naatu Nattu' the best original song and 'All that Breathes' - the best documentary have made it to the Oscar final nominations. Good luck." South actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, "ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie." Oscars 2023 Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár Lead the Nominees for 95th Academy Awards, RRR Gets Nominated in Best Song – See Full List.

'Naatu Naatu' singer Rahul Sipligunj wrote, "Aaaaaaaaaattttttttttt maaaakkkkiiiiii #naatunaatu nominated for Oscar's congrats to the team @RRRMovieThank you @mmkeeravaani sir." Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Congratulations to our amazing Oscar Nominees Team #NaatuNaatu and Guneet Monga. What an incredible, Amazing achievement." After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards.

Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj Reacted to the News

Check Out Chiranjeevi's Tweet Below:

ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! 🎉🔥🎉👏👏 Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu & the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 24, 2023

Earlier, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best original Song'. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film also bagged the 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Critics Choice Award.

Apart from RRR, Indian documentary 'All That Breathes' and short documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' also bagged the Oscar 2023 nominations in 'Documentary Feature Film' and 'Documentary Short Film' categories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)