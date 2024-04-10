Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): At the annual CinemaCon convention, actor Robert Pattinson stole the show as he presented the audience with the various iterations of his character, Mickey Barnes, from South Korean director Bong Joon Ho's most recent project, 'Mickey 17'. The new sci-fi thriller's trailer gave viewers a peek into the universe in which the title character must overcome the odd task of "dying" seventeen times, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While talking about the film, Bong said, it is the story of "a simple man who ultimately ends up saving the world."

'Mickey 17' is based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton and follows Mickey 7, a space colonist known as an expendable -- those who do the colony's most dangerous work and often die in the process, only to be brought back to life through human printing technology. The protagonist in the novel is the seventh version of a man named Mickey Barnes, but in the movie, that's been upped.

"The number is the number of times he dies. I killed him ten times more," Bong said to laughs from the crowd. "It's a sci-fi movie, but it's a human story."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Mickey 17' has been the subject of much curiosity, given that it is Bong's follow-up to the best picture-winning 'Parasite'. It has taken quite some time for a first look to appear. Post-production delays delayed the film's release date from March 2024 to January 31, 2025, which raised eyebrows considering that it does not position Oscar-winner Bong's newest as an awards candidate. The film also features Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomie Ackie, and Toni Collette.

Pattinson called Bong's script "one of the funniest, bizarre sci-fi scripts I've ever read in my life."

Pattinson essentially plays two characters -- Mickey 17 and Mickey 18, and while they are genetically identical, Pattinson gives them different characteristics. Mickey 17, he said, is beaten down by life but is happy to be part of a team, while 18 is more like "playing an evil brother" who is "out of control," as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

