Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Sunday met with his step-sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at the screening of his film 'Border 2' in Mumbai.

Before entering the venue, Sunny, Esha, and Ahana happily posed for the paps. Here are some of the pictures the paps captured.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2026 Full List: 131 Awardees Named; Bollywood Actor Dharmendra, Ex-Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan Honoured With Padma Vibhushan.

They all shared smiles, with Sunny standing between the two sisters, his hands resting gently on their shoulders.

This marks their first public appearance together since their dad, veteran actor Dharmendra, passed away last year.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2026: Dharmendra, V S Achuthanandan Get Padma Vibhushan Award; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur Among Padma Shri Honourees.

Border 2, released in theatres on January 23, is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fight together as one force. It brings Sunny Deol back in uniform once again.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has recorded one of the biggest openings in recent times. He also mentioned that the war drama has collected Rs 32.10 crore net in India on its opening day.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Sunday announced the recipients of the prestigious Padma Awards 2026, with Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025, named as the honoree for the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour.

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8, 1935, in Nasrali village of Punjab's Ludhiana district, he was the son of Kewal Kishan Singh Deol, a school headmaster.

Drawn by his deep love for cinema, Dharmendra moved to Mumbai and made his film debut with the 1960 romantic drama 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere', directed by Arjun Hingorani. Although the film failed commercially, it marked the beginning of his journey in the world he had long aspired to be part of.

He got his first commercial success in 1961 with Ramesh Saigal's 'Shola Aur Shabnam', following it up with notable hits such as Mohan Kumar's 'Anpadh' (1962) and Bimal Roy's 'Bandini' (1963), the latter winning the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. In 1965, Dharmendra delivered another major success with Ram Maheshwari's 'Kaajal', co-starring Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar and Padmini.

His romantic hero image in the 1960s and early 1970s was defined by his striking looks, charming smile and expressive eyes, which resonated deeply with audiences. Films such as 'Aayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Ankhen', 'Neela Aakash', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Mohabbat Zindagi Hai', 'Pyar Hi Pyar' and 'Mamta' showcased his ability to portray emotional depth, longing and tenderness with effortless ease.

In 2023, he surprised everyone with his stellar performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. With his role, he literally proved that age is just a number. A much-discussed highlight from the film was his kiss with co-star Shabana Azmi, a moment that many hailed as a tender, progressive portrayal of love in later years, and one that took audiences pleasantly by surprise.

He was also seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', which reminded a new generation of his effortless charm.

His last film 'Ikkis' was released on January 1, 2026, days after his demise. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)