New Delhi, January 26: India celebrates its 77th Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas) on January 26, 2026, with a grand display of military prowess and cultural heritage at Kartavya Path. This year's celebrations hold special historical weight as the nation marks the 150th anniversary of "Vande Mataram," which serves as the central theme for the annual parade. As the nation celebrates Republic Day 2026, LatestLY brings to you some of the best Happy Republic Day wishes, greetings, messages, images and wallapapers to share and mark the day.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, India is hosting two top leaders from the European Union, António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, as the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026. As the nation prepares to unfurl the tricolor, here are some curated Happy Republic Day 2026 wishes, greetings, messages and photos to share with friends, family and colleagues.

Happy Republic Day 2026 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Republic Day 2026 Wishes: As We Step Further Into the Future, Let’s Celebrate the Foundation That Makes Our Progress Possible. May Our Nation Continue To Scale New Heights of Success and Innovation. Happy Republic Day 2026!

Happy 77th Republic Day (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy 77th Republic Day: Freedom in Mind, Faith in Words, and Pride in Our Hearts. Let’s Salute the Spirit of India and the Power of Our Democracy. Cheers to Being Part of the World’s Largest Republic! Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2026 Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Republic Day 2026 Greeting:A Republic Is Only As Strong as Its Citizens. Today, Let’s Renew Our Commitment to Being the Best Versions of Ourselves for the Sake of Our Country. Wishing You a Thoughtful and Proud Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day 2026 Photo (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Republic Day 2026 Photo: May the Tricolor Always Fly High and Fill Your Life With the Colors of Peace, Courage, and Prosperity. Wishing You and Your Family a Celebration Filled With Patriotic Fervor!

Republic Day 2026 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Republic Day 2026 Wallpaper: To the Land of the Brave and the Home of the Free - Happy Republic Day! Let’s Honor the Past and Build a Brighter Future Together. Jai Hind!

Sharing the Spirit: Photos and Social Media

Visual Gantantra Diwas celebrations are a core part of the digital age. This year, the Ministry of Culture has encouraged citizens to share photos under the #VandeMataram150 and #RepublicDay2026 hashtags. Popular imagery for sharing includes high-definition shots of the India Gate illuminated in tricolor, the IAF flypast formations (featuring Rafale and Tejas aircraft), and the vibrant state tableaux that represent India's "Unity in Diversity."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).