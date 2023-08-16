The second season of Made in Heaven has been the talk of the town ever since it was dropped online last week. The show touched upon themes like casteism, physical abuse, colour discrimination, same-sex marriages and whatnot. But the show’s fifth episode 'The Heart Skipped a Beat', which stars Radhika Apte, is being particularly appreciated by people for showing a Dalit wedding. Made in Heaven Season 2: Viewers are Annoyed With Shashank Arora's Kabir Voiceovers in the Series, Vent Their Frustration Online!

Prakash Ambedkar's Post on MIH 2

I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi. For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, “Everything is about the… pic.twitter.com/i9YETwyLqc — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) August 14, 2023

The episode has garnered praise from BR Ambedkar's grandson, Prakash Ambedkar as well. The episode showcases a Dalit-Buddhist wedding and stars Radhika as Pallavi Menke, a writer who is proud of her identity and advocates for her people. Despite her achievements, Pallavi has difficulties planning her wedding since her future in-laws have trouble accepting her Dalit status. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Prakash Ambedkar wrote, "I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi."

"For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, 'Everything is about the politics'. Jai Bhim." Neeraj Ghaywan, who directed that episode of 'Made in Heaven Season 2', retweeted Prakash's compliment and also added in the caption, "This is everything! Thank you so much, sir! (two blue heart emojis)."

Dr BR Ambedkar a jurist, economist, social reformer and political leader, headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India. He fought to eradicate social evils like untouchability and worked for the rights of the Dalits and other socially backward classes. He also served as the country's first Law Minister.