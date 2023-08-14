Made in Heaven Season 2 has premiered and chaos has ensued once again for wedding planners Tara and Karan. The second part of the series opened to mixed reviews from netizens, but the most annoying part for everyone perhaps are Kabir's voiceovers. Shashank Arora who plays Kabir has portrayed the character well enough to make him "insufferable" even, and viewers are absolutely irked by his arrogance that reflects in his voiceovers. Made in Heaven Season 2 Trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh’s Series To Return on Amazon Prime Video on August 10!

The guy that is Kabir (Shashank Arora), who think they're the shit - even when they're so not - who roam around high as a kite, smoking like a chimney, and keep failing upwards. And then to make him the voiceover that sums up the story. Why Zoya Why!!??#madeinheavenpic.twitter.com/fIiF2SK96E — 𝙨𝙪𝙟𝙤𝙮 •° (@9e3k) August 10, 2023

Re Made In Heaven: baaabe given the already didactic writing throughout the episode, we don't need a didactic voiceover of Kabir explaining the didacticism of that episode — Javeria (@peelijay) August 11, 2023

I like Shashank Arora but why is Kabir so insufferable? — Boba Fan (@BobaFan22) August 12, 2023

Kabir bhai tu episode ke ending ka voiceover terribly tiny tales se kyun utha ke lata hai 🤮 — Parth Sharma (@parthshama1996) August 10, 2023

Ayan Mukerji must be held accountable for creating a videographer named Kabir who radiates ilahi mera jee aaye and has commitment issues. #MadeInHeavenS2 — Megha (@MeghaRanjan_) August 12, 2023

Four episodes in: I hate Karan's antics, I hate Kabir, cringe every time they say Fayza instead of Faaiza, LOVE Ms. Bulbul Johari, think Meher needs to slow down a bit, and want to raid Tara's wardrobe. #MadeInHeavenS2 — Rutaba | رُطابہ (@rtnvir) August 13, 2023

Made in Heaven S3 E1 needs to start with a tragic accident for Kabir. Please, please make it fatal. Don't send him to NYU because he might still mansplain each episode from there. I cannot stress this enough. It must be brutal and final. #MadeInHeavenS2 — Kajol Srinivasan (@LOLrakshak) August 13, 2023

