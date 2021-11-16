New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Popular TV star Shraddha Arya is all set to tie the knot and has shared glimpses from her pre-wedding festivities.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony, flaunting her bridal mehendi and the stunning engagement ring.

Also Read | Meenakshi Sheshadri Birthday: Five Underrated Roles Of The Actress That You Should Know About.

In the pictures, the actor looks gorgeous, dressed in a purple-and-yellow lehenga.

She added the caption, "The Easiest YES I've ever said !"

Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur Birthday Special: 8 Sexy Clicks of the Bollywood Hunk That Are Hotter Than the Tropics!.

Fans, friends and fellow members of the industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Baby baby baby congratulations," Ankita Lokhande wrote.

"Congratulations buddy," Arjun Bijlani added.

As per reports, Shraddha Arya is said to marry Rahul Sharma, a Delhi-based naval officer, on November 16 in New Delhi.

Shraddha, who rose to popularity with 'Kundali Bhagya', has acted in several TV serials like 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki', 'Tumhari Paakhi' and 'Dream Girl'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)