Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 18 (ANI): Nigerian singer Rema, who topped the charts worldwide with his hit single 'Calm Down', and is currently on a nationwide tour of India, will be seen making an appearance on the comedy-based reality series, 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

In the past, there have been international guests like Jackie Chan and Bret Lee who have appeared on the show. Rema is the first international guest to come this season.

As per the sources, "Rema is coming on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as a celebrity guest and he is the first international artist of this season."

Nigerian rapper, singer, and composer Rema is well recognised for creating Afrobeats music with musicians like Wizkid and Burna Boy. On February 11, 2022, Rema released 'Calm Down' from his debut studio album 'Rave & Roses'. A Remix of the song with American singer Selena Gomez was released on August 25, 2022. Now it has created a storm over the internet and a number of reels are made on it.

The singer is also known for his single, 'Dumebi' which is one of the most popular Afrobeat songs. He recently performed in different cities in India and now will be seen as a celebrity guest on Kapil's show. The show also witnessed the comeback of stand-up comedian Krushna Abhishek.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)

