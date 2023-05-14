Nigerian singer Rema (Divine Ikubor) performed on Saturday (May 13) evening in Mumbai and it was housefull. He sung his chartbusters onstage and the crowd loved it. However, the highlight of the night was when super dancer Nora Fatehi joined Rema on the stage and made him groove to "Dance Meri Rani" song. "Let's show him how India does Afro-beats," she said. Shiv Thakare Meets Rema! Bigg Boss 16 Star Welcomes Nigerian Singer to 'Aapli Mumbai' Ahead of His Calm Down India Tour (View Pic).

Rema and Nora Fatehi Dance Together:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)