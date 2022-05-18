By Payal Mehta

Cannes [France], May 18 (ANI): The Indian pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated on Wednesday with a video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the launch, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur along with a host of dignitaries will be present.

The Indian contingent of delegates who walked the red carpet on Tuesday with Thakur is also expected to be present at the launch of the Indian pavilion.

Shekhar Kapur, Prasoon Joshi, Ricky Kej, Tamannaah Bhatia, A R Rahman and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are some of the delegates who are expected to be present. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone, who's currently in Cannes serving as a jury, will be the big attraction at the launch of the Indian pavilion.

The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting will be releasing the International Indian Film Festival (IFFI) Regulation & Poster.

The theme for this year's pavilion is 'India the Content Hub of the World'. It will showcase Indian cinema across the linguistic, cultural, and regional diversities of the country.

Along with that, it will also serve as a networking platform for delegates from across the global community, aiming to establish international partnerships in film shooting, distribution, production, script development, technology, promoting film sales and syndication.

This year India will be the official 'Country of Honour' at the Marche' du Film, organized alongside the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had expressed happiness about India's participation as 'Country of Honour' at the Cannes Film festival and had noted that India's participation comes at the momentous meeting of celebration of 75 years of India's independence, 75th anniversary of Cannes Film Festival and 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France.

Emphasizing India's commitment to improving the ease of doing business in the film sector, PM Modi had said that from facilitating international film coproduction to ensuring a single-window clearance mechanism for permissions to film across the country, India offers seamless possibilities to filmmakers of the world. (ANI)

