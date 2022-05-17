Wow! That's our one-word reaction to Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone's first red carpet look at Cannes 2022. The 36-year-old beauty is attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival as one of the eight jury members, much to the joy and delight of her countrymen and women back home. Deepika stepped on the red carpet exuding retro-chic vibes in a gorgeous Sabyasachi saree with a glamorous tube blouse. Her stylist, Shaleena Nathani shared the first photos from the day, giving a detailed description of the actress' OOTD. Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022: Bollywood Actress and Jury Member Wows in Sabyasachi Indo-Contemporary Outfit (View Pics).

She writes, "Jury member Deepika Padukone makes her first red carpet appearance at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival wearing an exquisite couture sari from Sabyasachi, inspired by the majestic Bengal Tiger." Shaleena further states, "The stripes have been block printed and hand embroidered by the finest Indian craftspeople at the Sabyasachi atelier. [sic]"

Deepika Padukone's Day 1 Red Carpet Look at Cannes 2022

Another Gorgeous Pic of Deepika Padukone

Deepika too posted these photos on her Instagram story. We are absolutely in love with the actress' choice of outfit to make her first red carpet appearance at this year's film festival.

