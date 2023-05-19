Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Hollywood actor Harrison Ford received the honorary Palme D'Or for lifetime achievement ahead of the premiere of his film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Ford was honoured with a career highlights reel and received a thunderous ovation from the crowd inside the Grand Theatre Lumiere.

Taking the stage, Ford said, "I am pleased and honored, but I got a movie you gotta see."

'Dial of Destiny' once again stars Harrison Ford as Jones, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge joining the franchise as the archaeologist's goddaughter. Filmmaker James Mangold directed the feature, which centres on 70-year-old Indiana Jones. (Ford is 80 in real life.)

Ford added of the montage and said, "They say before you die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes," as per Deadline.

Helmed by James Mangold, the film also stars Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore in pivotal roles.

The previous four parts of the super-hit franchise 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', 'Temple of Doom', 'The Last Crusade' and 'Crystal Skull' were helmed by Steven Spielberg.

Films Ford has appeared in which have played in Cannes include 'The Conversation' (1974), 'Apocalypse Now' (1979) and 'Witness' (1985). He also arrived at the festival in 2014 for a special event in support of 'The Expendables 3, 'reported Deadline. (ANI)

