Martin Scorsese reunites with longtime muses Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the first trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon, the upcoming Western epic based on David Grann's 2017 best-selling non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, reports Variety. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the drama focuses on a series of Osage Nation murders over oil rights and the newly-formed FBI's investigation into the killings. Killers of the Flower Moon Teaser Trailer: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio's Film Deals With Real-Life Oklahoma Murders During 1920s (Watch Video).

The supporting cast includes Jesse Plemons, last seen in the much-applauded The Power of the Dog, and Certain Women breakout Lily Gladstone, Variety adds. For DiCaprio and De Niro, Flower Moon marks the first time the Oscar winners have worked together in a feature since Michael Caton-Jones' 1993 drama This Boy's Life. Both actors, according to Variety, played fictionalised versions of themselves in Scorsese's short film The Audition.

De Niro earned Oscar nominations for best actor by starring in Scorsese's Taxi Driver, Cape Fear and Raging Bull, taking home the statuette for the latter. DiCaprio was Oscar-nominated for Scorsese's The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street. Flower Moon will mark the first time all three have worked together on a feature, Variety notes. DiCaprio stars in Flower Moon as Ernest Burkhart, nephew of a powerful local rancher (De Niro) who becomes intertwined in the Osage Nation murders. Killers of the Flower Moon: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio's Crime Drama to Release in Theaters on October 20.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

Burkhart is married to an Indigenous woman, played by Gladstone. Plemons stars as Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the murders, says Variety. Flower Moon was originally conceived for DiCaprio to play the FBI agent, but the actor reconfigured the script after deciding to switch roles to the more morally ambiguous Ernest.

