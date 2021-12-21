Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Govinda, who aced being a beloved comic hero in Bollywood, turned a year older on Tuesday.

Several friends and fellow members of the film industry poured in love-filled birthday wishes on social media.

Also Read | Sex And The City Star Bridget Moynahan Refuses to Comment on Chris Noth’s Sexual Assault Allegations.

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram Story and posted a video in which she can be seen dancing on stage with the birthday boy.

She wrote, "A very Happy Birthday, @govinda_herono1. Itni khushi...se aap dance karte ho ke uth ke naachna compulsory ho jaata hai! May you always have a reason to smile, dance, and be happy."

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai Lock Horns and the Reason Is Umar Riaz (Watch Video).

Shatrugan Sinha took to Twitter and posted a picture of him with Govinda.

Further, he penned, "Happy birthday wishes for a complete actor, entertainer of the highest order, our favourite #Govinda. Wishing you a happy, healthy long life ahead."

Karisma Kapoor posted a picture with Chi Chi on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Wishing you the most amazing birthday and a year full of joy."

Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture of them together and penned, "Dear @govinda_herono1 Ji, you are not only well known for your dance but also for your multi-faceted skillset including drama, action, romance, and most Important comedy. With every new role, you have created a special place in everyone's heart with your acting. Today on this special day I wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead!"

In a career spanning over three decades, Govinda has done more than 165 Bollywood films. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)