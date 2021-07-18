Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI): From Anil Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif, several members of Indian film industry have taken to social media to wish Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 39th birthday on Sunday.

Kareena posted a picture of Priyanka on her Instagram Story and wrote: "Happy birthday Priyanka...May you keep breaking boundaries forever. Lots of love."

Anil Kapoor took a stroll down memory and shared a picture from the sets of 'Dil Dhadakne Do', wherein Priyanka plays the role of his daughter.

"Happy birthday PC! Here's to another year of taking over the world," he wrote on Instagram.

On the special occasion, actor Katrina Kaif recalled practicing dance with her at their guruji's classes.

"From our days at guruji , how I used to dread (dancing after you) your fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life , some important car rides and night out , every time we meet. it's always a blast -Keep riding higher and higher," she posted on her Instagram Story.

Actor Anushka Chopra wished Priyanka a "blessed life filled with lots of love and happiness".

Actor Sonam Kapoor also penned an adorable post for her "dearest PC".

"Keep conquering the world, and breaking the glass ceiling everytime. Stay empowered and 100 per cent bada**, lots of love," Sonam posted on Instagram Story.

Priyanka is currently in London for the shoot of her upcoming web series 'Citadel', which is directed by the Russo Brothers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)