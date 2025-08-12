Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): The trailer of 'Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc' has been unveiled.

The highly anticipated animated film is based on Tatsuki Fujimoto's hit manga series. Featuring the powerful theme song IRIS OUT by Kenshi Yonezu, the trailer teases a double dilemma for Denji.

Also Read | Is Olivia Rodrigo Engaged to Louis Partridge? Rumours Afloat After Fans Spot Ring On Her Finger in Couple’s Recent Pics – Here's the Truth!.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfJoHSSTvEI&feature=youtu.be

It as a direct sequel to the first season of the anime series.

Also Read | ‘She Looks Like a Fighting Cock’: Kangana Ranaut Calls Jaya Bachchan ‘Spoilt and Privileged’, As She Reacts to Her Viral Video of Pushing Man Away (See Post).

For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him killed. As he was losing consciousness, Denji's beloved chainsaw-powered devil-dog, Pochita, made a deal with Denji and saved his life. This fused the two together, creating the unstoppable Chainsaw Man. Now, in a brutal war between devils, hunters, and secret enemies, a mysterious girl named Reze has stepped into his world, and Denji faces his deadliest battle yet, fueled by love in a world where survival knows no rules.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is set to release the film in India on 26th September 2025.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)