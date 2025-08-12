Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Jaya Bachchan's viral video of August 12, 2025, where the senior actress and Member of Parliament is seen pushing a man away for standing too close to her and attempting to take a selfie. As the video went viral on social media, netizens were reminded of the numerous times that Jaya Bachchan has behaved in such a manner in recent times. Emergency actress-director and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut, too, expressed her opinion on the incident. Taking to her Instagram Stories and tagging Jaya Bachchan's husband Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut said that she felt the veteran actress was a "spoilt and privileged woman" who looked like a "fighting cock" in the Samajwadi Party cap. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Most spoilt and privileged woman. People put up with her tantrums / non sense just because she is @amitabhbachchan ji's wife. That samajwadi topi looks like a rooster comb, while she looks like a fighting cock!! Such disgrace and Shame. (sic)" Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's post. ‘Yeh Kya Kar Rahe Hai Aap?’: Jaya Bachchan Pushes Man Standing Too Close for Selfie With Her at Constitution Club of India; a Look at Actress-MP’s Earlier Outbursts (Watch Viral Videos)

