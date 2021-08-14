Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): Hollywood actor Channing Tatum recently shared a black-and-white shirtless selfie to commemorate the end of filming his forthcoming project 'Lost City of D', which is scheduled to be released in theatres, in April 2022.

Tatum began the caption of his post, "And just like that... our 1st Charlie yells 'and that's a wrap' .. and I feel myself coming back and the hair starts coming off. And now time... time for all the things. Mine time."

Also Read | Shershaah Star Sidharth Malhotra Says He Would've Chosen to Be in the Army Like His Grandfather.

Detailing that he is going to get "back to me before the next creative adventure into someone and somewhere else," the Magic Mike star added, "I'm so happy and easy right now."

"Breathing and gonna indulge in this life I've been blessed with. Be easy," Tatum concluded the post, which also featured two other black-and-white images of him getting a haircut in a makeup trailer.

Also Read | Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Gives Insight into His Life as Father.

According to People magazine, 'Lost City of D' is an action-packed romantic comedy that will follow a romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) who dreads going on a book tour with the steamy cover model (Tatum) of her latest book.

However, things get much worse when a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into an adventure, where the two eventually fall for each other under very dangerous circumstances.

Alongside Tatum and Bullock, who is producing the film through her company, Fortis Films, the movie will also star Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Oscar Nunez and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

The movie has been directed by Aaron and Adam Neem and is based on a screenplay by Seth Gordon and Dana Fox. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)