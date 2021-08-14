Actor Siddharth Malhotra plays the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who attained martyrdom in the 1999 Kargil War, in his latest film Shershaah. His role as a soldier has been well-received by the audience. The role of Vikram Batra is close to Siddharth as his grandfather had also served in the Indian Army. Siddharth said, "I would have chosen to be in the Indian Army just like my grandfather who served the nation and fought in the India-China war in 1962." Shershaah Twitter Review: Sidharth Malhotra’s War Film Strikes the Right Chord With the Audience After Its Amazon Prime Video Release.

There are a lot of takeaways for the actor from 'Shershaah'. "For me, there is so much I have learned through this film, though I have experienced a bit of the Army through my grandfather, but here to really dive deep into the details of it, it is the Army etiquette, the discipline." Shershaah Movie Review: Sidharth Malhotra’s Earnest Performance Shines in This Decent Retelling of Captain Vikram Batra’s Heroics.

"It is just amazing to see how professional and how deeply detailed their functioning is, and I think we have one of the best armies in the world. I was very happy to play a small part of this true-born hero." The actor's upcoming films are 'Thank God' and 'Mission Majnu'. Siddharth shared the details during a chat with IMDb.

