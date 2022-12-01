Las Vegas [US], December 1 (ANI): Adele was "rolling in the deep" with shock on seeing herself with a filter.

The "Someone Like You" singer interacted with a fan during one of her concerts, and her reaction to seeing herself with a bronze filter look made her go wild with shock.

https://twitter.com/adeledrinkswine/status/1596876954661433344

"Is there a filter on that? What have you done to my face? Woah, girl! Get that filter off my face!" the "Hello" singer exclaimed.

"What's your name? Why are you using filters like that? We don't look like that, darling!" she added.

According to a report by US-based entertainment outlet People, the fan later had tears in her eyes upon being asked her favourite childhood memory by Adele.

Adele went on to give the visibly teared-up fan a hug.

The incident happened during the second weekend of Adele's 32-show-long Las Vegas Residency at Caesar's Palace, as per People.

As a way to interact closely with her fans, the "Set Fire To The Rain" singer often walked down the stage and through the aisles to ask them about their favourite childhood memory as a prelude to her song "When We Were Young".

As per a report by People, she also sent t-shirt cannons up to fans sitting by the wall in the venue and brought them down to the front row to meet them.

"Weekends with Adele" will consist of a string of concerts clad with jokes, flames, confetti and an array of musical performances scheduled till March 25, 2023. (ANI)

