Lisa's solo debut track "LALISA" has reached #1 in Kyrgyzstan, making it the first song by any by any female artist in history reach #1 on the iTunes Top Songs Chart. The previous record belonged to Adele who topped the chart with "Hello" and "Easy On Me". BLACKPINK’s Lisa Nails Casual Chic Style In Hoodie and Baggy Pants! View Pics of K-Pop Star.

