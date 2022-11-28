During her latest Weekend With Adele concert, the pop star had quite the interesting run-in with a fan. Opting to take a video with someone in attendance, Adele seemed quite visibly annoyed when the fan's camera had a filter. "Get that filter out of my face" exclaimed the singer and said "we don't look like that" which prompted the fan to switch off the filter. Adele Announces Her New Album Oh My God, Will Be Out on January 12 (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video:

Adele reacts to a fan having a filter on their camera when taking a video with her at her Vegas residency. pic.twitter.com/d0KT0kho0N — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 27, 2022

