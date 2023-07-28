Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Actor Vivek Oberoi has introduced his fans to his best buddy from subway rides to movie nights.

On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with his best buddy who is his son Vivaan.

He wrote, "From subway rides to movie nights there is no better company than my best buddy. Tag your #bestbuddy down #fatherson #bonding #movienight."

As soon as he shared the post, netizens showered adorable comments in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Babut Sunder" while another user commented, "cute".

Vivek surprised his son Vivaan by making him meet former Indian cricketer Syed Kirmani at IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Vivek posted a picture of himself, his son and Syed Kirmani.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Surprised my son by taking him to meet the 1983 cricket star @syedkirmaniofficial at IPL 2023's pre-match conversation. Turns out our pre-match predictions were right, at the end of it the heart always win."

Vivek married Priyanka Alva. As per reports, Vivek stated that he fell in love with Priyanka within twenty minutes. The couple tied the knot on October 29, 2010, and are doting parents to a son and a daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek will be seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Vivek and Sidharth Malhotra will be portraying the lead roles in the series, which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

