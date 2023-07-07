Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Megastar Chiranjeevi, on Friday, jet off to the US for a 'short holiday' with his wife Surekha.

Chiranjeevi informed his fans by sharing several pictures on Instagram where they can be seen sitting on a flight and posing with Surekha. He also informed that he will start his shoot for his next 'hilarious family entertainer' which is being produced by Gold Box Entertainment House.

He wrote, "Off to US on a short holiday with Surekha to refresh and rejuvenate before I join the shoot of my next, a hilarious family entertainer being produced by @goldboxent."

Gold Box Entertainment House is owned by Chiranjeevi's daughter Sushmita Konidela. However, the official announcement of the movie has not been made yet.

The Instagram handle of the production house has reposted the post and wrote, "Have an amazing holiday Boss. We @GoldboxEnt can't wait to have you back sir @chiranjeevikonidela @sushmitakonidela #VishnuLaggishetty @potla.saranya."

Recently, Chiranjeevi wrapped up shooting and dubbing his new film, 'Bhola Shankar'

Helmed by Meher Ramesh, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the official teaser of the film will be out on June 24.

The Mega Massive Action Entertainer produced splendidly by Ramabrahmam Sunkara is nearing completion. Anil Sunkara's AK Entertainment is producing the movie where Tamannaah is playing the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi's sister. Talented actor Sushanth is essaying a lover boy role.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi welcomed his granddaughter as Ram Charan and his wife Upasana became parents to a baby girl.

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy at the arrival of the little princess. He wrote, "Welcome Little Mega Princess !! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan& @upasanakonidelaand us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!" (ANI)

