Chiranjeevi wrote a long note on his Twitter, giving clarity on his statement related to cancer and made it very clear that he is healthy and everything is fine. He recently, inaugurated a cancer centre and said an early detection is live saving, his statement was misinterpreted and there were reports claiming that Chiranjeevi recovered from cancer. Bholaa Shankar Song ‘Bhola Mania’ Promo: First Single From Chiranjeevi Starrer Promises To Be a Highly Energetic Dance Number (Watch Video).

Check Out His Tweet Here:

కొద్ది సేపటి క్రితం నేనొక క్యాన్సర్ సెంటర్ ని ప్రారంభించిన సందర్భంగా క్యాన్సర్ పట్ల అవగాహన పెరగాల్సిన అవసరం గురించి మాట్లాడాను. రెగ్యులర్ గా మెడికల్ టెస్టులు చేయించుకుంటే క్యాన్సర్ రాకుండా నివారించవచ్చు అని చెప్పాను. నేను అలర్ట్ గా వుండి కొలోన్ స్కోప్ టెస్ట్… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 3, 2023

