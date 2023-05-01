Bholaa Shankar is the upcoming Telugu film starring Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. The film directed by Meher Ramesh will feature the megastar in the role of a taxi driver. The makers have dropped few posters on this Labour Day and captioned it as, “Team #BholaaShankar honour & celebrate every worker on this #MayDay”. Bholaa Shankar Release Date Out! Chiranjeevi's Film, Co-starring Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh, to Arrive in Theatres on This Date!

Chiranjeevi In Bholaa Shankar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)