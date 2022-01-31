Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) South megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film "Acharya" is set to release in cinema halls on April 29, makers announced on Monday.

The Telugu action drama, also starring Chiranjeevi's actor-son Ram Charan, was earlier scheduled to open theatrically on February 4, but was pushed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Gehraiyaan Intimacy Director Dar Gai: #MeToo Made Us Realise How Trust Is Compromised on Sets.

"Acharya" is produced by Charan and Niranjan Reddy under their banner Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

The makers said since filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period actioner "RRR" is releasing on March 25, they have mutually agreed to come a month after the film.

Also Read | Starve Acre: Matt Smith Joins Daniel Kokotajlo’s Upcoming Supernatural Horror Film.

"RRR" stars Jr NTR and Charan.

"After a healthy discussion and on mutual understanding, we would be releasing 'Acharya' on April 29, as 'RRR' would be hitting the screens on March 25," the official Twitter account of Konidela Production Company posted.

"Acharya" also stars Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)