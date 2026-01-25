Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI): Restoration work is underway on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other key roads, which remained closed for the third consecutive day on Sunday following snowfall, officials said.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at Jakhani in Udhampur on Saturday, an official said.

District Traffic Inspector (DTI) Udhampur, Vinay Gupta, told ANI a day earlier, "The National Highway has been closed since last night due to snowfall. The road has been temporarily opened for tourists heading to Patnitop. We are checking their hotel bookings and IDs before allowing them to proceed to Patnitop".

"The road to Srinagar is still closed. The Doda-Kishtwar road is also closed; restoration work is underway there," he added.

Engineering Officer at the PWD Mechanical Wing, Hidayatullah Zargar, said that massive road-clearing operations are underway

"Machinery is deployed everywhere in Doda...In Bhadra, we have created a temporary road for the ambulance while we clear the other roads... We face the most difficulty in Bhadra, especially in the congested areas. In Bhadra, we have created a single lane for now," he said.

The incessant snowfall for the second consecutive night in the famous hill resorts of Jammu province - Patnitop, Nathatop, Sanasar & Batote, besides Banihal, Gool and other reaches - has paralysed life in these areas.

Because of the blockage of all paths, NH44 and NH244, and the deserted markets, elusive customers compelled some shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for the second consecutive day in Batote market of Ramban district.

The tourists, especially the snow buffs who couldn't reach Patnitop due to road blockages, were seen enjoying the snow, and their children were playing snow games.

The delight of long-awaited snowfall has also brought disruption to power and water supplies, as well as surface (traffic) and telecommunications.

The Ramban district administration was caught unprepared to face this unexpected heavy snowfall, as the road-clearing machines and the staff of Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd (JPDCL) and Jal Shakti Vibhag were found to be insufficient. (ANI)

