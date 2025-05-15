London, May 15 (AP) Singer Chris Brown was arrested Thursday in England for allegedly hitting someone with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

The Metropolitan Police did not name Brown but said it took a 36-year-old into custody at a Manchester hotel on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Under British law, police cannot name suspects before charges are filed.

The Sun, which first reported the story, said producer Abe Diaw told them Sunday that he was hospitalised after Brown beat him in an unprovoked attack at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighbourhood in London in February 2023.

The tabloid said it became aware Brown was in the UK on Wednesday and called police to find out if he was under arrest. The newspaper said Met officers then travelled to Manchester and made the arrest.

Brown's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Diaw said Brown cracked him on the head with a bottle and punched and kicked him on the floor. The producer has filed a 12 million pound (USD 16 million) lawsuit against the singer.

Brown was on a UK tour at the time of the incident. He is scheduled to tour the UK in June and July. (AP)

