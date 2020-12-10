Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Actor Chris Pratt is all set to produce and star in an upcoming Karate comedy 'The Black Belt.'

According to Variety, the flick revolves around a shy, unassuming teen boy who is on a quest for an expertise in karate.

Pratt will be producing the action-comedy through his production banner Indivisible Productions along with his producing partner Jon Schumacher, and Monarch Media's principals Steve Barnett and Alan Powell.

The script for the film has been written by Randall Green.

Pratt rose to stardom after headlining Disney-Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' movies in the role of the Star-Lord. (ANI)

