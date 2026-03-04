Kohima, March 4: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will be officially conducting the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery draw today, March 4. Thousands of participants across the region are awaiting for the results of the 1:00 PM draw (Dear Spark Wednesday), which remains one of the most popular daily gaming events due to its affordable ticket price and substantial top prize. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery of today.

The live draw of Nagaland's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery will be held at PR Hill Junction in Kohima under the supervision of government officials to ensure transparency. The winner of Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery will receive life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore. The Nagaland lottery draw also follows a structured reward system that includes multiple smaller prizes for lottery players. The Dear Spark Wednesday lottery is known for its transparency. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Destiny Tuesday Lottery Result of March 3 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Spark Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here:

Nagaland lottery players can see the Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad of March 4 to check the full winners' list of the Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery. Participants are encouraged to verify their ticket numbers against the official results published on the Nagaland Lotteries website or through the "Lottery Sambad" official gazette. Lottery enthusiasts can visit trusted lottery portals available online to check the results of today's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery.

They can also watch the online telecast of Nagaland lottery provided above to get latest updates of today's lucky draw. Some of the trending keywords use while looking for the results and winning numbers of Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery include "Nagaland State Lottery result today", "Dear Spark Wednesday result 1 PM", "Lottery Sambad today result", "Nagaland lottery result March 4 2026", "Dear Spark Wednesday winning numbers", "Nagaland Dear lottery result today live", and "Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result". Shillong Teer Result Today, March 04, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

If you are among the lucky winners today, March 4, then it is essential to follow the government-mandated claim process. Winners must surrender their original, undamaged tickets along with a copy of the official claim form and valid identification (Aadhaar or PAN card). Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's Dear Spark Wednesday weekly lottery.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2026 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).